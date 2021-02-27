Mumbai is all set to take on Rajasthan in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021. In this game, we shall bring to you the live streaming and telecast details of the game, but before that, let’s have a look at the preview of the game. The two teams are placed in Group D of the fixture. The match will be held at the KL Saini Ground in Jaipur. Both teams have had a contrasting fortune in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 so far. Mumbai is placed at the top of the table with three wins in the league so far. Highest Total in Vijay Hazare Trophy: Prithvi Shaw’s Double Century & Suryakumar Yadav’s 133 Propel Mumbai to Record 457 Against Puducherry.

Mumbai enters the game with a thumping win against Puducherry they recorded the highest total in the history of the tournament. All thanks to the unbeaten knock of Prithvi Shaw where he scored 227 runs. Suryakumar Yadav also joined the party with 133 runs. So they look in quite a good form. Rajasthan on the other hand is placed on number five of the points table with one win and two losses. Now, let’s have a look at the live streaming details of the game below:

When is Rajasthan vs Mumbai, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 Match? (Know Date, Time and Venue)

Rajasthan vs Mumbai, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 clash will be played at the KL Saini Ground in Jaipur on February 27, 2021 (Friday). The game has a scheduled time of 09:00 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch Live Telecast of Rajasthan vs Mumbai, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 Match?

Star Sports have telecasted the Vijay Hazare Trophy games in the past and could telecast the Rajasthan vs Mumbai, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 clash live on one of their channels. However, the channel are unlikely to broadcast the round 4 league games of the tournament.

How To Watch Live Streaming of Rajasthan vs Mumbai, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 Match?

Fans can catch the live action of Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 on online platforms. FanCode will show Rajasthan vs Mumbai, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 live streaming and fans can tune into the FanCode website or App to watch the clash live by paying the nominal fee. Disney+ Hotstar could also live stream the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 games live.

Squads:

Mumbai Squad: Prithvi Shaw(c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Aditya Tare(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Prashant Solanki, Sarfaraz Khan, Atharva Ankolekar, Shardul Thakur, Tushar Deshpande, Akash Parkar, Dhawal Kulkarni, Akhil Herwadkar, Sujit Nayak, Shreyas Iyer, Sairaj Patil, Tanush Kotian, Shams Mulani, Atif Attarwala, Mohit Avasthi, Hardik Tamore, Siddharth Raut, Chinmay Sutar

Rajasthan Squad: Manender Narender Singh(w), Aditya Garhwal, Ashok Menaria(c), Mahipal Lomror, Arjit Gupta, Salman Khan, SK Sharma, Abhimanyu Lamba, Ravi Bishnoi, Aniket Choudhary, Akash Singh, Tanveer-Ul-Haq, Khaleel Ahmed, Chandrapal Singh, Arafat Khan, Yash Kothari, Shiva Chouhan, Samarpit Joshi, Ramnivas Golada, Rajat Choudhary, Deepak Karwasara

