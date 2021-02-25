The third round of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 turned out to be quite a stunning one for team Mumbai. Mumbai and Puducherry are battling their wits at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur and the records were broken at galore for Mumbai. It was Prithvi Shaw’s double century and Surya Kumar Yadav’s century that helped the team post the highest total in the history of the Vijay Hazare Trophy. Prithvi Shaw remained unbeaten on the score of 227 runs. Suryakumar Yadav made 133 runs and both helped Mumbai post the highest total in the history of the Vijay Hazare Trophy. Mumbai has posted a hefty total of 457 runs. Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 Schedule, Live Streaming Online, TV Telecast, Teams, Groups and Everything You Need To Know About the 50-Over Tournament.

Aditya Tare chipped in with 57 runs. Suryakumar Yadav who scored 133 runs from 58 balls, smacked 22 fours and smocked four sixes. Talking about Prithvi, he displayed nerves of steel after Mumbai lost their first wicket quite early in the game in the form of Yashavi Jaiswal. The Mumbai opener made his way to the pavilion on the score of 10 runs. He scored 227 runs from 152 balls hammering 31 boundaries and five sixes. After Surya Kumar Yadav, Shivam Dube scored 16 runs from 7 balls. Shardul Thakur remained unbeaten on the score of six runs.

Needless to say that the Delhi Capitals hailed their batsman on social media:

C for Double Century 💙 Leading the Mumbai side, @PrithviShaw has just hit 200 vs Puducherry in the #VijayHazareTrophy 🔥 Reply using an emoji to describe his knock ⬇️#CAPvMUM pic.twitter.com/I1805UIrF1 — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) February 25, 2021

Puducherry had won the toss and opted to bowl first. It would be interesting to see how if Puducherry chases the highest total. We say that because anything is possible in cricket.

