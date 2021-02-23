Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin will be eyeing to complete 400 Test wickets in the upcoming Day-Night Test match against England at the newly-inaugurated Motera Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad. The 34-year-old tormented England with both bat and ball in the second Test against, scoring a century and taking a five-wicket haul. The veteran cricketer would eye to replicate his heroics in Ahmedabad to help the home team register another emphatic win. Ashwin also has a chance to rewrite the record books as if he scalps six or more wickets in the third Test; he would become the second-fastest bowler to take 400 Test wickets. India vs England 3rd Test 2021 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need to Know.

Ashwin currently has 394 wickets in 76 Tests, comprising 29 five-wicket hauls and seven 10-wicket hauls. As Sri Lankan great Muttiah Muralitharan crossed the 400 Test wickets mark in his 72nd Test, the Indian off-spinner can't surpass. However, Ashwin can easily surpass New Zealand's Richard Hadlee and South Africa's Dale Steyn to become the second fasted to get the landmark. Both Hadlee and Steyn completed 400 Test wickets in 80 matches. Hence, Ashwin has as many as three Test matches to achieve the feat. However, given his recent form, one can see him entering the record books during the Day-Night Test.

Although the pink cherry is known to favour the fast bowlers, Ashwin must be backing himself to make a mark as he took a four-wicket haul against Australia in a Day-Night Test last year. Moreover, that clash took place in Adelaide while the upcoming Test takes place at the Motera Cricket Stadium, which is expected to be spin-friendly.

Meanwhile, both teams have a lot to play for in the game as the winner would take an unassailable 2-1 lead. At the same time, the loser would get knocked out of the ICC World Test Championship final race. Hence, fans must brace themselves to witness an exciting contest.

