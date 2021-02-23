India and England will face each other in the third Test of the four-game series. The clash will be played at the Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad and is scheduled to begin on February 24, 2021 (Wednesday). Both teams head into the match with the series currently tied at 1-1. Meanwhile, fans searching for IND vs ENG, 3rd Test 2021 can scroll down below. India vs England Day-Night Test 2021: At What Time the Pink Ball Test Starts at Motera Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad?

India will face England in a Day-Night clash which will be the second time the hosts play a Pink-ball game at home. Both teams have played some tremendous cricket during the series but games have been fairly one-sided affairs with England winning by a huge margin in the first game while India repeated that in the second. With a spot in the ICC World Test Championship up for grabs, both sides will be looking to win the game. India vs England Day-Night Test 2021, Rain Forecast & Weather Report From Ahmedabad.

On Which TV Channel India vs England 3rd Test 2021 Live Telecast is Available?

Star Sports holds the official broadcast rights of the England tour of India 2021. The network will broadcast games live on its sports channels. Star Sports 1 SD/HD will telecast the game in English commentary while Star Sports 1 Hindi HD/SD will telecast IND vs ENG 3rd Test 2021for Hindi viewers as well which has a start time of 02:30 pm IST on February 24, 2021.

India vs England 3rd Test 2021 Live Streaming Online on Disney+ Hotstar App

As Star Sports holds the telecast rights in India, its OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar will provide live online streaming of the IND vs ENG 3rd Test 2021. So fans can tune into Disney+ Hotstar App and Website to watch the live streaming of India vs England 2021.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 23, 2021 03:57 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).