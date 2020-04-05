Ravi Ashwin Shares Heartfelt Video of People Lighting Diyas & Candles, to Show Solidarity in Fight Against Coronavirus, Questions Miscreants for Bursting Firecrackers!

Ravichandran Ashwin (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

As the entire nation lit up candles, lamps and mobile flashlights to show solidarity with those fighting the coronavirus pandemic battle on the ground, Ravichandran Ashwin shared a heartfelt video on an entire society lighting up candles and showing their respects towards the doctors, nurses and sanitary workers, who are fighting the COVID-19 pandemic and treating patients who have been diagnosed with the virus. But amid the show of solidarity, some miscreants were also caught bursting fire-crackers and the veteran Indian off-spinner took to social media to question them. India Participate in #9PM9Minute Initiative by PM Modi, View Pics and Videos of #DiyaJalao Campaign.

“But I really do wonder where all these people bought their crackers from and of course (when is the most important Q) !!” Ashwin wrote on Twitter handle questioning the miscreants for their careless act at such crucial times. The 33-year-old also wondered from where and when they purchased those fire-crackers.

Ashwin Slams Miscreants Bursting Crackers

But I really do wonder where all these people bought their crackers from and of course ( when is the most important Q) !! — lets stay indoors India 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) April 5, 2020

9'0 Clock, 9 Minutes

9 o clock 9 minutes!! #diyajalao pic.twitter.com/Ny4L2ncImx — lets stay indoors India 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) April 5, 2020

In another post, the World Cup-winning spinner shared a heart-warming video of people lighting candles and lamps while also maintaining silence to show their solidarity with the doctors and nurses.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on Friday urged the entire nation to light up candles, lamps or mobile flashes to show solidarity with those doctors, nurses and other workers fighting the pandemic battle on the front. The PM had also asked for demonstrating a collective willingness to fight the pandemic together as one.