If you search 'Ravi Shastri age' in Google it will lead to '120 years' as a result. It’s strange and absolutely funny at the same time. Google sources its data from Wikipedia for first-hand information on celebrates and various other topics. Ravi Shastri, former cricketer and Indian cricket team’s head coach’s, birthday is factually incorrect on Wikipedia’s front page and that’s from where Google sources it. However, Wikipedia has Shastri’s real birthday displayed correctly on his dedicated page. Virat Kohli, Ravi Shastri Address Team India Ahead of 1st Test Against England in Chennai (View Pics).

Ravi Shastri's Age After Google Search

Source: Google

Ravi Shastri Real Date of Birth and Age

Google is fetching information from Wikipedia’s front page which has Shastri’s birthday as 27 May 1900 (age 120 years). However, Shastri’s real age is 58 and his correct date of birth is 27 May, 1962. Indian Cricket Team Head Coach Ravi Shastri’s Success Mantra: Perform in Australia, Get Rewarded.

Ravi Shastri's Wikipedia Page

Source: Wikipedia

Shastri is currently the coach of Indian cricket team and is the only Indian coach to have won two Test series in Australia. The former Indian captain was appointed as head coach in 2017 and then reappointed again in 2019 after the ICC Cricket World Cup. His current term is valid upto 2021 T20 World Cup in India.

