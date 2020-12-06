Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja will celebrate his 32nd birthday today (December 7, 2020). The Gujarat-born cricketer is well-known for his power-hitting lower down the batting order along with his accurate bowling. Ravindra Jadeja is regarded by many as one of the best fielders of the game and the cricketer was described by Australian legend Shane Warne as ‘Rockstar’. So as Jadeja turns a year older, we take a look at some lesser-known facts about him. Ajinkya Rahane, Ravindra Jadeja and Others Indian Cricketers Clicked With Families Upon Their Arrival in Australia.

Ravindra Jadeja began his cricketing journey for Saurashtra at the age of 17 during the 2006-07 Ranji Trophy Season and was selected in the Indian squad for the 2006 U-19 World Cup in Sri Lanka. Over the years, the all-rounder has established himself as a key member of both the national team as well as for the domestic sides, including IPL franchise Chennai Super Kings. Here are some lesser-known facts about the Indian cricketer.

Lesser-Known Facts About Ravindra Jadeja

Ravindra Jadeja was born in Jamnagar, Gujarat and his father Anirudh wanted him to be an Army officer

The all-rounder is one of the very few Indian players to play in two separate U-19 World Cups

Ravindra Jadeja won the 2008 U19 World Cup in Malaysia under the captaincy of Virat Kohli

The cricketer is the quickest left-arm bowler to take 200 Test wickets

Jadeja is also the first left-arm Indian spinner to take 150 ODI wickets

Jadeja was given the nickname of 'Rockstar' by Shane Warne but is popularly known as 'Sir' which was given to him by the social media

Ravindra Jadeja enters the debate of the ‘best all-rounders’ of all-time and his abilities as a fielder is what sets him apart from many. The cricketer made his ODI debut against Sri Lanka on February 8, 2009, however, his Test debut came almost four years later, on December 13, 2012, against England at Nagpur.

