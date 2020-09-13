Ahead of their IPL 2020 match against Mumbai Indians, Ravindra Jadeja, Piyush Chawla and Kedar Jadhav were spotted on the sets for a shoot of a commercial. The three were seen shaking a leg during the shoot and the picture was posted on the official page by the Chennai Super Kings. The team came up with a hilarious caption as the three placed on had on their ear and the other pointing in the opposite direction. The official account of CSK wrote, "School annual day dance and you're searching for your parents in the audience," as the caption of the snap. The caption sent the netizens ROFL. CSK IPL 2020 Schedule With Date & Timings in IST: Chennai Super Kings Matches of Indian Premier League 13 With Full Timetable, Fixtures in UAE.

The admin of the Chennai Super Kings is known showing off its wit. On many occasions, the official account of the Yellow Army has trolled their opponents and sadly there are no comebacks to it. The last time Yellow Army had trolled a netizen who had accused them of copying their caption from Mumbai Indians. Now let's have a look at the picture below:

Chennai Super Kings will play their first game against the Mumbai Indians as mentioned above. The match will begin at 7.30 pm IST at the Dubai International Stadium. The two teams have come across each other on 30 occasions and Mumbai Indians won 18 games and the remaining ones were won by the Yellow Army.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 13, 2020 04:58 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).