The IPL 2021 schedule is announced and the fans are excited for the same. The first match will be held between Mumbai Indians and the Royal Challengers Bangalore in Chennai on April 9, 2021. As soon as the schedule was announced, RCB funny memes took over the Internet with a storm. The funny memes just took over the Internet a couple of fans were disappointed with the fact that the matches will not be held in Bengaluru. Talking about the schedule, Out of the 56 league matches, Chennai, Mumbai, Kolkata & Bengaluru will host 10 matches each. IPL 2021 Schedule in PDF for Free Download: Get Indian Premier League 14 Venues, Full Time Table, Fixtures and Match Timings in IST.

Ahmedabad and Delhi will host eight matches each. The official website of the BCCI states that the safety of players and support staff have been kept as the top priority, thus each team will have to travel only thrice during IPL 2021. The tournament initially will be held behind closed doors and the decision of calling the spectators will be taken in the upcoming matches. Now, let’s have a look at the funny memes on social media.

The fans are quite thrilled to have the IPL 2021 season back in India. Last year the IPL 2020 was held in UAE owing to the COVID-19 restrictions. Needless to say that the fans will be waiting eagerly for IPL 2021 to start soon,

