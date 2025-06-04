RCB Victory Parade Live Streaming Online: The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) created history winning their maiden Indian Premier League (IPL) title last evening, beating Punjab Kings in IPL 2025 Final at Narendra Modi Stadium by six runs. This win comes after three unsuccessful tries in 2009, 2011, and 2016, in which RCB failed despite having a star-studded lineup. This is the second major title in RCB's cabinet as a franchise, having earlier won the Women's Premier League in 2024, under Smriti Mandhana's leadership. Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers Hold IPL 2025 Trophy Together; Star Indian Batter Says ‘Equally Yours Biscotti’ in Respect to Former RCB Legend (See Instagram Story).

RCB took to their social media handle and announced that they would have an open bus victory parade, much like how BCCI organised for Team India in Mumbai after Rohit Sharma and Co won the ICC T20 World Cup 2024. The RCB Victory Parade will start from Vidhana Soudha and end at the iconic M Chinnaswamy Stadium. The RCB players and support staff are expected to land in Bengaluru around 1 PM, after which they will proceed to meet Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah at Vidhana Soudha between 4 -5 PM prior to the parade.

When is RCB Victory Parade? Know Date, Time, and Venue

The RCB victory parade will take place in Bengaluru on June 4. The victory parade will begin from Vidhana Soudha at Sampangi Rama Nagara, Bengaluru, and is expected to start around 3:30 PM. IPL 2025: Meeting With Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Open-Top Bus Parade, Celebration at Chinnaswamy Stadium Headline RCB’s Victory Celebrations.

Where to Get RCB Victory Parade Live Telecast?

Star Sports Network have confirmed that they will broadcast the RCB victory parade live telecast from Bengaluru for fans to watch via viewing options on Star Sports 1, 2, 2 Hindi, and 3 TV Channels. For the RCB victory parade online viewing option, read below.

How to Watch RCB Victory Parade Live Streaming Online?

Like the live telecast, Star Sports Network will also provide online viewing options for the RCB victory parade on its OTT platform JioHotstar. Fans can watch the RCB victory parade on the JioHotstar app and website.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 04, 2025 01:10 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).