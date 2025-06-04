Royal Challengers Bengaluru star batter and icon Virat Kohli posted a picture of himself with former legend AB de Villiers on his Instagram story, holding the Indian Premier League trophy together. Virat Kohli posted the picture and wrote "Equally yours biscotti", indicating that RCB's maiden IPL 2025 trophy is equally claimed by AB de Villiers, who played from 2011 to 2021 with the Royal Challengers Bengaluru side. The South African legend AB de Villiers played multiple finals with the RCB side during his time, but was unfortunate, losing all. Virat Kohli shows sheer respect for AB de Villiers. Virat Kohli Jokingly Tells Phil Salt to 'Get Ready for Changing Diapers' After RCB Clinches IPL 2025 Title, Referring to England Batter’s Newborn (See Post).

Virat Kohli on AB de Villiers:

Virat Kohli's Instagram Story

