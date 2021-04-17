Unbeaten in two matches Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) take on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the match number ten of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. While RCB is the only unbeaten team in the tournament thus far, KKR have won one and lost one. Meanwhile, here’s all you need to know ahead of the Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders, IPL 2021 match 10. RCB vs KKR Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2021: Tips to Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Indian Premier League Season 14 Match 10.

RCB vs KKR Head-to-Head

Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kolkata Knight Riders have met each other 26 times. There is not much to separate the two teams. KKR leads the head-to-head record slightly with 14 wins while RCB have won 12.

RCB vs KKR IPL 2021 Match 10, Key Players

Glenn Maxwell looks in good form and he will look to produce another impressive innings for RCB. Apart from him, Yuzvendra Chahal will hold the key for RCB. In KKR camp, Nitish Rana and Pat Cummins are key players to watch out for.

RCB vs KKR IPL 2021 Match 10, Mini Battles

Pat Cummins vs Virat Kohli and Kyle Jamieson vs Shubman Gill are some of the mini-battles to watch out for in Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2021 match.

RCB vs KKR IPL 2021, Match 10 Venue and Match Timing

The RCB vs KKR PL 2021 match 10 will take place at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The match will begin at 03:30 PM with toss scheduled at 03:00 PM. RCB vs KKR IPL 2021 Dream11 Team Selection: Recommended Players As Captain and Vice-Captain, Probable Lineup To Pick Your Fantasy XI.

RCB vs KKR IPL 2021 Live Telecast and Live Streaming Online

Star Sports is the official broadcaster of IPL. The IPL 2021 will be live across Star network. The RCB vs KKR match will be telecast live on Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 2/HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD, Star Sports Select 1/HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada and Star Sports 1 Bangla. Star’s OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar will provide the live online streaming of RCB vs KKR, IPL 2021, on its website and mobile app. Users will have to pay a nominal fee to subscribe to the services.

RCB vs KKR IPL 2021, Likely Playing XIs

RCB Predicted Playing 11: Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Shahbaz Ahmed, Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers, Washington Sundar, Dan Christian, Kyle Jamieson, Harshal Patel, Mohammad Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal.

KKR Predicted Playing 11: Nitish Rana, Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Eoin Morgan, Shakib Al Hasan, Dinesh Karthik, Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Prasidh Krishna.

