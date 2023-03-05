After a grand opening of the Women's Premier League 2023, Royal Challengers Bangalore will take on Delhi Capitals in the 2nd match of the tournament on Sunday, March 5. The game will be played at Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai. RCB-W vs DC-W match has a starting time of 3:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). The toss will be held at 3:00 pm IST. With both RCB-W and DC-W playing in their first ever match in WPL 2023, this is expected to be a blockbuster. Today, in this article, we will take a look at the live streaming and broadcasting details of the RCB-W vs DC-W match. RCB-W vs DC-W, Dream11 Team Prediction WPL 2023: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals, Women's Premier League Inaugural Season Match 2.

Royal Challengers Bangalore have managed to build a very strong team for WPL 2023. They will be led by none other than Smriti Mandhana. The batting department of RCB-W looks very strong with overseas power hitters like Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry, Dane van Niekerk and Heather Knight in the team. Explosive Indian wicketkeeper batter Richa Ghosh is another big name in the Bangalore squad. The bowling department will be depending on Indian seamer Renuka Singh Thakur and Australian superstar Megan Schutt. Overall they are looking like the most balanced unit in WPL 2023.

Meanwhile, their opponents Delhi Capitals will be led by Meg Lanning, one of the most successful captains of all time. Delhi are looking like a team who will be dependent on their top order. Shafali Verma and Jemimah Rodrigues are very suited for the shortest format of the game. Their attacking approach will help DC to start aggressively in the powerplay. In the bowling department, DC will rely on their two left-arm spinners Radha Yadav and Jess Jonassen. Mumbai Indians Bag First Victory of WPL 2023, Seal Dominating Victory Over Gujarat Giants By 143 Runs.

RCB-W vs DC-W Live Telecast of WPL 2023 Match 2 on Sports18 TV Channels

Royal Challengers Bangalore will be facing Delhi Capitals in the second match of WPL 2023. The game will start at 3:30 am IST in Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai. Viacom18 Network have the broadcasting rights of WPL 2023. The important match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals will be telecasted live on Sports18 SD and HD.

RCB-W vs DC-W Free Live Streaming Online of WPL 2023 Match 2 on JioCinema

The broadcasting rights of WPL 2023 are with the Viacom18 network. Fans can tune into the JioCinema app and website to enjoy the free live streaming of the Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals match.

