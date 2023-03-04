The match number two of inaugural edition of TATA WPL 2023 will see Royal Challengers Bangalore cross the swords with Delhi Capitals on March 05 (Sunday) at Brabourne Stadium in Maharashtra. The second clash of the TATA WPL 2023 will kick-start at 03:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Meanwhile, fans searching for Dream11 Team Prediction RCB-W vs DC-W T20I face-off can scroll down below for all the tips and suggestions on compiling the fantasy playing XI. WPL Trophy Unveiled In Presence of All Franchise Captains Ahead of the Opening Match of the Inaugural Season (Watch Video).

Apparently, Royal Challengers Bangalore has the most balanced team in the TATA WPL 2023 covering all three units of the sport. The batting core sees most expensive buy of the season Smriti Mandhana heading alongwith the overseas power-hitters like Ellyse Perry, Heather Knight, Dane van Niekerk and Sophie Devine. The explosive Wicket-keeper batter Richa Ghosh is also in the playing XI giving batting the necessary depth in the middle. RCB-W possess the finest pacers including Australian star pacer Megan Schutt and India's Renuka Singh Thakur to cover the bowling. Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals is led by the Australia's most successful captain Meg Lanning who has a tremendous record as a leader in the format. Capitals also own match-winning players like Jemimah Rodrigues, Marizanne Kapp, Shafali Verma who can prove fatal to the opponents.

RCB-W vs DC-W, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-keepers - Richa Ghosh (RCB-W) could be taken as our wicket-keeper.

RCB-W vs DC-W, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batters- Smriti Mandhana (RCB-W), Jemimah Rodrigues (DC-W), Meg Lanning (DC-W), Shafali Verma (DC-W) are our batters of Dream11 Fantasy team.

RCB-W vs DC-W, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-rounders - Ellyse Perry (RCB-W), Sophie Devine (RCB-W), Marizanne Kapp (DC-W) could be our All-rounders.

RCB-W vs DC-W, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers - Megan Schutt (RCB), Renuka Singh (RCB-W), Poonam Yadav (DC-W) could form the bowling attack. Mumbai Indians Bag First Victory of WPL 2023, Seal Dominating Victory Over Gujarat Giants By 143 Runs.

RCB-W vs DC-W, Dream11 Team Prediction:

Richa Ghosh (RCB-W), Smriti Mandhana (RCB-W), Jemimah Rodrigues (DC-W), Meg Lanning (DC-W), Shafali Verma (DC-W), Ellyse Perry (RCB-W), Sophie Devine (RCB-W, Marizanne Kapp (DC-W), Megan Schutt (RCB-W), Renuka Singh (RCB-W), Poonam Yadav (DC-W)

Meg Lanning (DC-W) could be named as the captain of your RCB-W vs DC-W Dream11 Fantasy Team, whileas Smriti Mandhana (RCB) could be selected as the vice-captain.

