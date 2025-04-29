Mumbai, April 29: The internet erupted on Monday night as 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi etched his name by scoring the fastest century by an Indian in IPL history. The cricketing fraternity, including the previous holder of the record, Yusuf Pathan, took to social media to praise the youngster on his incredible night. What was even more eye dropping that he scored 94 of his 101 runs through boundaries with 11 sixes and seven fours to his name. His 166-run stand alongside Yashasvi Jaiswal earned a eight-wicket victory for Rajasthan Royals over Gujarat Titans at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium. IPL 2025: Vaibhav Suryavanshi Smashes Fastest IPL Hundred by an Indian, Earns High Praise From Bihar Cricket Association Chief Rakesh Tiwari.

Yusuf Pathan Praises Vaibhav Suryavanshi

Many congratulations to young #VaibhavSuryavanshi for breaking my record of the fastest @IPL hundred by an Indian! Even more special to see it happen while playing for @rajasthanroyals , just like I did. There’s truly something magical about this franchise for youngsters. Long… pic.twitter.com/kVa2Owo2cc — Yusuf Pathan (@iamyusufpathan) April 28, 2025

Mohammed Shami Lauds Vaibhav Suryavanshi

Vaibhav Suryavanshi, what an incredible talent..Scoring a century at just 14 is unreal. Keep shining brother .... #IPLCentury #vaibhavsuryavanshi pic.twitter.com/BsahBrZDj0 — 𝕸𝖔𝖍𝖆𝖒𝖒𝖆𝖉 𝖘𝖍𝖆𝖒𝖎 (@MdShami11) April 28, 2025

Suryavanshi’s 101-run innings, which saw him smash 11 massive sixes and seven boundaries, saw him surpassed Manish Pandey (19y 253d), Rishabh Pant ( 20y 218 d) and Devdutt Padikkal ( 20y 289d) to shatter the record of the youngest centurion in tournament history as he did it at the age of 14 years 32 days. Yesterday’s IPL Match Result: Who Won RR vs GT Indian Premier League 2025 Match 47?.

Yuvraj Singh Praises Vaibhav Suryavanshi

What were you doing at 14?!! This kid is taking on the best bowlers in the world without blinking an eyelid! Vaibhav Suryavanshi — remember the name! Playing with a fearless attitude 🔥 Proud to see the next generation shine! #VaibhavSuryavanshi #GTvsRR — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) April 28, 2025

‘14 yr old Vaibhav Suryavanshi has bludgeoned an IPL century in 2025 off 35 deliveries. Remarkable,” posted Ian Bishop.

Ian Bishop Lauds Vaibhav Suryavanshi

14 yr old Vaibhav Suryavanshi has bludgeoned an IPL century in 2025 off 35 deliveries. Remarkable👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽. — Ian Raphael Bishop (@irbishi) April 28, 2025

Vaibhav’s innings was such that even one of the greatest Indian cricketers in India history, Sachin Tendulkar laid out the youngster’s recipe to success.

Sachin Tendulkar Priases Vaibhav Suryavanshi

Vaibhav’s fearless approach, bat speed, picking the length early, and transferring the energy behind the ball was the recipe behind a fabulous innings. End result: 101 runs off 38 balls. Well played!!pic.twitter.com/MvJLUfpHmn — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) April 28, 2025

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 29, 2025 09:56 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).