India is currently preparing for their five-match Test series against Australia away from home. It is the first time they are touring Australia for a Test series since they won the 2020-21 series by a margin of 2-1. India will start their campaign in the Border Gavaskar Trophy on November 22 in the first Test match at Perth. KL Rahul is going to play a key role in the series due to his exploits in the overseas conditions. Experience is going to play a part as Rohit Sharma is unavailable for the first Test match. Rahul, who suffered an injury scare during the practice match at WACA Stadium has not been going through the best of times. The Test series, IPL auction and the next year might be make or break for his career. Amidst this, renowned astrologer Greenstone Lobo made a bold prediction about him. Renowned Astrologer Greenstone Lobo Makes Bold Prediction On Gautam Gambhir's Future As Team India Coach, Says 'He Will Win At Least One ICC Title'.

Times of India revealed astrological analysis by Greenstone Lobo on StarPlay: Cricket & Astrology suggested that KL Rahul is going to dominate the next four to five years. "Rahul was once considered a great talent. However, his batting is not flourishing at the moment. He’s not doing well for himself and is creating more trouble as time goes on. The question is: will he overcome this slump and rise again? Will there be a resurrection for KL Rahul?"

"Let’s delve into KL Rahul’s astrological aspects. Rahul has a phenomenal horoscope, with Pluto in the third house. Pluto, the most powerful planet in the universe, moves into its own house only once every 250 years. It was at 0° when KL Rahul was born, making it highly significant. This planetary position influences his hands, which are crucial for sports." said the astrologer.

"Rahul also has a powerful seventh house, the house of defeating enemies. Neptune, the lord of the seventh house, is exalted in a favourable star, making him a highly competent player who can outshine his opponents. We’ve seen Rahul at his best: travelling to different parts of the world, smashing bowlers, and dominating his rivals. But why is he struggling now?

Greenstone Lobo highlighted two main reasons:

Mindset Issues

"KL Rahul has Mercury in Pisces. If you recall, Rahul Dravid had his Moon in the Pisces zodiac sign. Such placements can make players vulnerable when their confidence is low. Dravid, for example, often adapted his game based on the aggression of his partners, like VVS Laxman. Similarly, KL Rahul seems to feel an immense sense of responsibility, believing he must perform for the entire team’s success. This psychological burden might be hindering his performance. Someone needs to sit down with him to address this."

Astrological Factors

"Rahul’s ninth lord is debilitated in the tenth house, which governs career. This weak planetary position is preventing him from converting his intent into results on the field. However, transformation is on the horizon. Pluto is set to undergo a significant shift by the end of this year, with its effects becoming evident by February or March next year." he added.

"This planetary change will likely result in a transformed KL Rahul. If he goes to Australia, he could perform exceptionally well. Selectors should persist with him, as he has the potential to deliver remarkable numbers."

"Looking ahead to the IPL, Rahul is currently without a team. However, he could become a tournament-winning captain for any side that picks him during the auction. Recent IPL winners, like Hardik Pandya and Shreyas Iyer, belong to the 1990s-born generation, and Rahul, born in 1992, fits this pattern." he further added. Renowned Astrologer Greenstone Lobo Makes Bold Prediction On Gautam Gambhir's Future As Team India Coach, Says 'He Will Win At Least One ICC Title',

"His strong seventh house, ruled by Neptune, indicates a bright future, with the ability to defeat opponents and lead teams to victory. It’s worth noting that Rahul is only 31 years old, with several years left in his career. He has the potential to achieve great things over the next three to five years. The best version of KL Rahul is yet to come. He will unleash his full potential, pile up runs, defeat opponents, and win tournaments. To those writing him off: be patient. KL Rahul is here to stay." Lobo concluded.

