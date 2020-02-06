Ricky Ponting Expresses Desire to Bat Alongside Brian Lara in Bushfire Relief Match (See Post)

Ricky Ponting and Brian Lara (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Cricket Australia have announced a Bushfire Relief match in order to collect fund for the damage done in the Australian Bushfire. Many legends of the game will also be participating in the fund-raising clash which will be played between Ricky Ponting’s XI and Adam Gilchrist’s XI at the Melbourne's Junction Oval on February 7, 2020 (Sunday). Well, the players haven’t still been divided into their respective sides but Ponting has expressed his desire to have Caribbean legend Brian Lara on his side. He took to his official Facebook page and shared a video of both him and Lara, practising in the net session and also said that he wants to bat alongside the West Indies’ legend. Ricky Ponting, Adam Gilchrist to Lead Teams in Bushfire Bash.

“If I'm batting three on Sunday, hopefully, Brian Lara is on my team and batting four,” wrote the talismanic Aussie skipper on the social-media website. During their playing days, Lara and Ponting were the mainstays of their batting line-up and have played many colossal knocks in their glorious career. On many occasions, the two legends have played against each other too. However, seeing them bat together will be a delightful scenario for many cricket fans around and let’s see if Ponting’s wish comes true or not.

See Post:

The relief match was previously scheduled to be played on February 6, 2020 (Sunday) at the Sydney Cricket Ground. However, the fixture was postponed a day later due to weather issues and also to ensure the best possible pitch and outfield conditions are available for the Big Bash League (BBL) final which will be played at Sydney only.