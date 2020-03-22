Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, Suresh Raina and Other Cricketers Pay Tributes to Health Service Workers Fighting Coronavirus Pandemic in the Country
Sachin Tendulkar and Suresh Raina (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Indian Prime minister Narendra Modi announced a nationwide shutdown on March 22, 2020 (Sunday) in order to spread awareness about the rapid growth of the coronavirus pandemic. During this, the Indian PM also urged the people to spare five minutes of their time to applaud the services of the workers who are putting themselves at risk to save the lives of others. Several Indian cricketers followed Mr Modi’s advice and took to Twitter to post positive matches for the tireless efforts of the health workers. PM Narendra Modi Says 'Janata Curfew' is Beginning of Long Battle Against Coronavirus Outbreak in India.

Indian cricketing fraternity responded to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call as they paid their tributes to the efforts of every health workers who are working tirelessly in the service of the nation to fight the coronavirus outbreak. Several people including celebrities came out on the streets, balconies and roofs of their houses as the entire nation observed Janta Curfew in the wake of the COVID-19 epidemic on Sunday evening. The likes of Sachin Tendulkar, Suresh Raina, Ravi Ashwin and Virender Sehwag have lauded the efforts of the workers. Indians Clap and Play Utensils During Janata Curfew to Honour the Medical Heroes and Other Essential Service Workers; Watch Videos.

The pandemic has had a huge impact on the sporting world as many competitions have been either cancelled or suspended until further notice. The Indian cricketing board has postponed all cricketing activities in the country including the premier domestic T20 tournament, Indian Premier League. The IPL 2020 has been put off until April 15 with a final decision yet to be taken.

The coronavirus epidemic has affected the entire world on a large scale as more than 300,000 people across the globe have been tested positive for the virus with over 13,000 people losing their lives. Speaking of India, the total number of cases have risen to 360 with the death toll rising to seven.