Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, Suresh Raina and Other Cricketers Pay Tributes to Health Service Workers Fighting Coronavirus Pandemic in the Country

Sachin Tendulkar and Suresh Raina (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Indian Prime minister Narendra Modi announced a nationwide shutdown on March 22, 2020 (Sunday) in order to spread awareness about the rapid growth of the coronavirus pandemic. During this, the Indian PM also urged the people to spare five minutes of their time to applaud the services of the workers who are putting themselves at risk to save the lives of others. Several Indian cricketers followed Mr Modi’s advice and took to Twitter to post positive matches for the tireless efforts of the health workers. PM Narendra Modi Says 'Janata Curfew' is Beginning of Long Battle Against Coronavirus Outbreak in India.

Indian cricketing fraternity responded to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call as they paid their tributes to the efforts of every health workers who are working tirelessly in the service of the nation to fight the coronavirus outbreak. Several people including celebrities came out on the streets, balconies and roofs of their houses as the entire nation observed Janta Curfew in the wake of the COVID-19 epidemic on Sunday evening. The likes of Sachin Tendulkar, Suresh Raina, Ravi Ashwin and Virender Sehwag have lauded the efforts of the workers. Indians Clap and Play Utensils During Janata Curfew to Honour the Medical Heroes and Other Essential Service Workers; Watch Videos.

Sachin Tendulkar

Today India came together even while staying in our homes. While we are at home there are many who are selflessly performing their duties. Thank you to each one of you for putting us before yourself. The discipline & commitment we showed today needs to continue.#JantaCurfew pic.twitter.com/Cda4z9L4R7 — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) March 22, 2020

Suresh Raina

So proud to see the whole nation following the advisories & observing the #JantaCurfew! Thank you all the doctors, nurses, caregivers, armed forces, support staff, airport staff & everyone else out there working relentlessly for us in these difficult times. #IndiaFightsCorona 🙏 pic.twitter.com/WG4J7JiOwv — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) March 22, 2020

Virender Sehwag

A big Salute to all the warriors who are working tirelessly . May this pass soon and may there be peace, peace and peace. Om Shanti Shantih — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) March 22, 2020

Ravi Ashwin

Mohammad Kaif

Out in the balcony to thank one and all who are leaving no stone unturned to make India Corona free. 👏🏼👏🏼🇮🇳#JantaCurfew #5baje5minute #Covid_19india pic.twitter.com/q9Lajfn1j2 — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) March 22, 2020

Anil Kumble

Thank you to all the heroes who are helping us in fighting COVID-19. Let us stay strong and continue our fight. 🙏🏽#SocialDistancing #JanataCurfew — Anil Kumble (@anilkumble1074) March 22, 2020

The pandemic has had a huge impact on the sporting world as many competitions have been either cancelled or suspended until further notice. The Indian cricketing board has postponed all cricketing activities in the country including the premier domestic T20 tournament, Indian Premier League. The IPL 2020 has been put off until April 15 with a final decision yet to be taken.

The coronavirus epidemic has affected the entire world on a large scale as more than 300,000 people across the globe have been tested positive for the virus with over 13,000 people losing their lives. Speaking of India, the total number of cases have risen to 360 with the death toll rising to seven.