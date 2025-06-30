Star India national cricket team and Kolkata Knight Riders batter Rinku Singh has been appointed as a Basic Education Officer (BSA) in Uttar Pradesh. The decision regarding Rinku Singh's appointment as BSA was reportedly issued by the Director of Basic Education in Uttar Pradesh, and the formalities of his recruitment are still under process. However, the move has received mixed reactions, while some applauded, some also criticized, questioning the decision, as Rinku Singh has formal education only up to Class 9. His engagement, only recently to MP Priya Saroj has further fueled speculations. Priya Saroj-Rinku Singh Engagement: Indian Cricketer Engaged to Sawajwadi Party MP in Lucknow (Watch Video).

Rinku Singh has been recruited as a Basic Education Officer in Uttar Pradesh under the International Medal Winner Direct Recruitment Rules 2022. The star cricketer is an Asian Games 2022 Gold Medal winner. So, his selection has been processed as per the International Medal Winner Direct Recruitment Rules 2022, which allows athletes who have obtained international glory for the nation to be appointed directly to certain gazetted posts.

Rinku Singh's post of a Basic Education Officer is termed by Uttar Pradesh Government as a "Basic Shiksha Adhikari". The BSA serves as the government’s district-level representative for basic education, ensuring implementation of state policies and monitoring schools. BSA is a Group B (gazetted) post, which is usually filled by candidates who pass the State Public Service Commission exams, requiring a minimum of a graduation degree. It has been known that Rinku Singh has seven years to secure a graduation degree to hold the post.

