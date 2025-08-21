Rishabh Pant penned an emotional note on social media as he continued his recovery from a toe fracture. The India National Cricket Test Team vice-captain had an impressive time in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025 with the bat in hand, but his participation was cut short because of a toe injury that he sustained during the IND vs ENG 4th Test in Manchester and despite that, he heroically returned to the crease to bat and scored a gritty half-century. Taking to Instagram, Rishabh Pant shared a long note which shed light on how painful the injury has been and how he is keeping himself positive and motivated in such a difficult time. BCCI Introduces ‘Injury Replacement Rule’ in Multi-Day Cricket for Upcoming Domestic Season After Rishabh Pant’s Injury Toe Injury During IND vs ENG Test 2025: Report.

Rishabh Pant's injury update on social media featured some pictures of the Indian cricketer and his injured foot. The post also had a video where Rishabh Pant was seen shared some pictures of his injured foot. He also shared a video of him removing a big strapped slipper from his right foot and then went on to take out a protective brace as well to reveal the injured area. "Just wanna tell you one thing which I understand is doesn’t matter how much pain you have endured in past if you get hurt again it pains the same that’s for sure . just the threshold goes up and you know the process to keep pushing yourself . So being positive is massive , motivating yourself works a lot. Keep trusting yourself and keep working in the direction you wanna take your life because what doesn’t kill you makes you stronger eventually," he wrote while sharing the post on Instagram. ‘Chef’ Rishabh Pant Makes Pizza, India's Star Wicketkeeper-Batter Jokes ‘That’s the Only Thing I Can Do With Broken Foot Right Now’ (Watch Video).

Rishabh Pant Pens Emotional Note, Shares Injury Update on Social Media

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rishabh Pant (@rishabpant)

Rishabh Pant, earlier, had been involved in a deadly car accident on December 30, 2022, when his car had collided with a divider and the vehicle subsequently caught fire. The India wicketkeeper-batter was out of action for around 18 months before making his return to cricket in IPL 2024. Later that year, he also scored a fantastic Test century at home against Bangladesh, marking his grand return to the longest format of the game.

How Did Rishabh Pant Fracture His Foot?

Rishabh Pant, as mentioned before, had fractured his foot during the IND vs ENG Manchester Test, which was the fourth match of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy. The 27-year-old had attempted a reverse sweep off Chris Woakes' bowling when the ball hit him on his toe. He writhed in pain and was attended to by medics on the field before being carted off in an ambulance.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 21, 2025 07:51 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).