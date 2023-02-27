Rishabh Pant will not lead Delhi Capitals in the IPL 2023 as he is confirmed to miss the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League after he faced in accident while driving last year. He had to go through surgery and his recovery will take a significant amount of time. David Warner has already been named the captain of Delhi Capitals in his absence and the team management is also looking for an Indian wicketkeeper batter in his absence. He is also a key member of the Indian team and with the World Test Championship Final and ODI World Cup approaching soon, fans want to know eagerly when the star player will be back in action. Meanwhile, the Director of Cricket of Delhi Capitals Sourav Ganguly, gives a hint on the possible return date of Rishabh Pant. Sourav Ganguly Offers Take on KL Rahul's Selection Debate Amid Poor Form, Says 'If You Don't Score in India, You Will Get Flak'.

Ganguly, who is currently overseeing the Delhi Capitals pre-season camp in Kolkata, told PTI in an interview, "I spoke to him a couple of times. Obviously he is going through a tough period, through injuries and surgeries and I wish him well. In a year's time or may be in a couple of years' time, he will be back playing for India," Ganguly's voice had a tinge of sadness as he spoke about a player he has been very fond of. When asked if he will like to see Pant being with the team for some time during IPL which could also help in his recovery. "Don't know. We will see," Ganguly said. Abhishek Porel, Rishabh Pant’s Possible Replacement for IPL 2023, Called to Delhi Capitals Camp in Kolkata.

DC is yet to announce Pant's replacement. Some Indian wicketkeeper batters from the domestic circuit gave trial and a few of them were invited in the camo in Kolkata. The names included experienced candidate Sheldon Jackson, who played in IPL for Kolkata Knight Riders before and upcoming youngster of Bengal, Abhishek Porel, who impressed in the trials. Ganguly is still undecided on who is better between young turk Abhishek Porel and domestic veteran Sheldon Jackson. "We still need a bit of time to figure out. The next camp starts before IPL." he signed off.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 27, 2023 09:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).