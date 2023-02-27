Abhishek Porel, an upcoming young talent of Bengal, who impressed this season in domestic cricket as a hard-hitting wicket-keeper batter emerged as a prime candidate to replace injured Rishabh Pant in the Delhi Capitals squad for IPL 2023. Delhi Capitals is currently having their Pre-Season camp at the Jadavpur University campus in Kolkata and Porel was called up to the camp. Previously he also took part in the Delhi Capitals trials and impressed the coaches which resulted into the summoning.

Abhishek Porel Called to Delhi Capitals Camp

Looks like Abhishek Porel has been summoned for @DelhiCapitals camp at JU Salt Lake. While Sarfaraz/Salt might be first keeper, there aren't too many options left for DC to pick Pant's replacement. Porel is fantastic talent. Let's hope he makes the cut#CricketTwitter — Kushan Sarkar (@kushansarkar) February 25, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)