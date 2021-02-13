Rohit Sharma had quite a disappointing in the first Test match against England. But in the second Test, it looked as if Sharma was there to prove a point. Despite the dismissal of Shubman Gill and Cheteshwar Pujara, Rohit stood tall. However he did have a few nervous moments when they were inching towards his seventh century, everyone was at the edge of their seats. Ritika Sajdeh who was watching the match from the stands had a few anxious moments. India vs England, 2nd Test 2021 Day 1 Match Report: Rohit Sharma's 161, Ajinkya Rahane's 67 Help Hosts Reach 300/6.

The cameras in the stadium did the job of capturing all the anxious moments. Ritika had kept her fingers crossed as Rohit Sharma batted on 97. When on 98, Sharma ran for a couple of runs to get to his century. This surely left Ritika Sajdeh smiling ear to ear and she lauded Sharma as he scored his seventh ton. No sooner he reached the 100-run mark, the crowd started cheering for the Hitman. Now the official account of the BCCI shared the video of the same on social media.

ICYMI - When Rohit got hearts racing in his 90s Some nerves and tense moments on field & in the crowd as @ImRo45 looked eager to get to his 100. The batsman got there eventually not before providing some heart-racing moments. WATCH 📽️📽️https://t.co/cxA5CaMCfW #INDvENG @Paytm pic.twitter.com/sCXYK0WFcK — BCCI (@BCCI) February 13, 2021

By the end of the day, India had lost six wickets on the score of 300 runs. Rishabh Pant and Axar Patel are currently batting on the score of 33 and 5 respectively.

