Road Safety Series 2020: Remaining Matches to Be Played Behind Closed Doors at DY Patil Stadium Due to Coronavirus Scare

DY Patil Stadium (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

The coronavirus outbreak has had a huge effect on various sporting competitions around the world with many tournaments being played behind closed doors or suspended. The ongoing Road Safety World Series 2020 is the latest sporting event to be hit by the epidemic as the remaining matches will be played inside empty stadiums. The competition which began on March 7, 2020, includes some of the biggest legends from the sport of cricket such as Sachin Tendulkar, Jonty Rhodes and Brian Lara. IPL 2020 Matches at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium to Be Held Behind Closed Doors, Ban on Sale of Tickets Due to Coronavirus Threat: Report.

As per recent reports, the remainder of the series will be played at the DY Patil Stadium in Nerul, Navi Mumbai and the matches will take place behind closed doors as no spectators will be allowed inside the stadium. This will be in effect from the match between South Africa Legends and Sri Lanka Legends which will be played on March 13, 2020. MCG Reveals Exposure Site After Person Attending India vs Australia Women's T20 World Cup Final Diagnosed With COVID-19.

The remaining matches of #RoadSafteyWorldSeries will be played at the DY Patil Stadium without any outside spectators, starting Friday (March 13) with the match between SA Legends & Sri Lanka Legends. This is a revised schedule owing to the rising concerns over Covid-19 in India. — Nibraz Ramzan (@nibraz88cricket) March 12, 2020

The rescheduling of the games is done as a precautionary measure of the Coronavirus pandemic as two people in Mumbai have been tested positive for COVID-19 while a total of 11 people in Maharashtra are confirmed to be suffering from Coronavirus.

A total of two matches were played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai with almost every game attracting a full-house crowd. Some clashes were also scheduled to take place at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune but now all the games will take place at the DY Patil Stadium. The final of the tournament will be held on March 22, 2020 (Sunday) among the top two teams in the points table.