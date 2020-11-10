Rohit Sharma completed 4000 runs for Mumbai Indians and reached the landmark during the Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) final against Delhi Capitals. With it Rohit joined Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni to score 4,000 or more runs for a single franchise. While Kohli reached the landmark for Royal Challengers Bangalore, Dhoni has done so for Chennai Super Kings. MI vs DC Live Score Updates Dream11 IPL 2020 Final.

Rohit has scored over 5,000 runs in the IPL, which includes over 1,000 runs for his former team Deccan Chargers. This season Rohit has struggled and missed out on few matches as well due to injury. Meanwhile, fans were all praises for Mumbai Indians’ captain. Here are some of the reactions: Will Mumbai Indians Become Second Team After CSK to Successfully Defend the IPL Title?

We Agree!

"The pull shot was made for Rohit Sharma!" — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) November 10, 2020

Salute!

This is captain. This is Hitman. This is Rohit Sharma. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) November 10, 2020

First to 4K for MI

For MI, 1st to Score 1000 runs - Sachin Tendulkar 2000 runs - Sachin Tendulkar 3000 runs - Rohit Sharma 4000 runs - Rohit Sharma*#MIvsDC — 𝑺𝒉𝒆𝒃𝒂𝒔 (@Shebas_10dulkar) November 10, 2020

Landmark!

Rohit is not only one of the successful batsmen in the IPL, but he happens to be the most successful captain in the league with four titles under his belt. If Mumbai manage to beat Delhi, it will MI’s fifth title under Rohit.

