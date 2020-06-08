Rohit Sharma Says ‘Let’s Keep Our Ocean and Life Under Water Nice and Healthy’

Rohit Sharma (Photo Credits: @ImRo45/Twitter)

New Delhi, June 8: Rohit Sharma's love for the environment is well documented and he has constantly tried to be positive even in these tough times and looked at the lockdown induced due to the coronavirus pandemic as an opportunity to heal the earth. And on Monday he once again did the same on World Oceans Day as he asked everyone to keep the ocean clean. Taking to Twitter, he wrote: "Happy world ocean day. Let's keep our ocean and life under water nice and healthy."

Last week, on the occasion of World Environment Day, Rohit encouraged people to take care of nature and embrace it. "This #WorldEnvironmentDay embrace the outdoors from within. Join me in celebrating #biodiversity -- clear blue skies. birds in balconies and wildlife roaming our streets. It's #TimeForNature. Happy World Environment Day," he tweeted. Rohit Sharma Injury Update: Indian Opener Ruled Out of ODI and Test Series Against New Zealand Due to Calf Injury.

Happy world ocean day. Let’s keep our ocean and life under water nice and healthy 🌊 💦 🐠 pic.twitter.com/hho8RvWJb4 — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) June 8, 2020

Recently, MCC President and former Sri Lanka skipper Kumar Sangakkara made an interesting comparison saying that just like BCCI President Sourav Ganguly and former India skipper Rahul Dravid managed to make batting look easy with their orthodox yet effective batting display, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma do the same in the current era.

Speaking on Star Sports' show Cricket Connected, Sangakkara said: "If you look at Rahul and Dada (Ganguly), both of them are orthodox batsmen. They play beautiful cricket shots and are very technically correct, Dravid may be a little bit more so, but the ability to be as destructive with such rate and precision stroke-making is something that has to be really admired.

"If you take the modern-day game, India has two of the best players in Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, who play orthodox cricket but who are just absolutely destructive in any format of the game. You don't have to muscle the ball or put too much effort or look ugly doing it, they just play good cricket shots and results come."