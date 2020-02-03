Rohit Sharma Injury Update: Indian Opener Ruled Out of ODI and Test Series Against New Zealand Due to Calf Injury

Rohit Sharma (Photo Credits : Getty Images)

Indian Opener Rohit Sharma has been ruled out of the upcoming ODI and Test series against New Zealand. The 32-year-old who was the standing captain for India in the fifth and final T20I game against the Black Caps will not be taking part in the remainder of the series due to an injury which he sustained during the match. There is a high possibility that Prithvi Shaw, who was included in the ODI squad as a replacement for Shikhar Dhawan, could take the place of the current Indian limited over’s vice-captain in the playing XI. MS Dhoni the Best Captain India Has Seen, Says Rohit Sharma.

Rohit Sharma has been ruled out of the remainder of the New Zealand tour due to a calf injury which he sustained in the 5th T20I clash. The 32-year-old was batting in 60 off 41 balls when he went off the field after injuring his left calf in the 17th over. According to a BCCI source, it was reported on Monday that the opener will not take any further part in the series. Mayank Agarwal or Shubhman Gill could be named as possible Rohit Sharma replacements in the Indian Squad for the series.

Rohit Sharma was not at his best in the T20I series but showed up when his team needed him the most. He smashed Tim Southee for two sixes in last two deliveries of the super Over in the 3rd T20I to take India hope and secure the series with a 3-0 lead. The right-handed batsmen has been one of the most important figures in the current Indian team and his absence will surely be felt by the No. 2 ODI team.