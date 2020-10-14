Rohit Sharma is seen letting his hair down with his daughter Samaira and Ritika Sajdeh in the Dream11 IPL 2020. The Mumbai Indians will be playing against Kolkata Knight Riders on October 16, 2020, at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah. The Mumbai Indians is on number one of the IPL 2020 with 10 points in their kitty. The team has so far played seven games in the tournament and has won five matches and lost a couple of them. The last time the two teams met each other in the IPL 2020 in the first leg of the tournament it was Rohit Sharma's men who walked away with a thumping win by 49 runs. Rohit Sharma Posts an Adorable Picture With Baby Samaira, Also Has a Message for Wifey Ritika Sajdeh.

The Kolkata Knight Riders are placed on number four of the IPL 2020. Dinesh Karthik and men have so far played seven games in the IPL 2020 winning four games and losing three. Dinesh Karthik's men have eight points in their kitty. Talking about the caption of the snap, he also used an emoji of a family and also the one with eyes with a heart. Check out the picture of Rohit Sharma and family below:

View this post on Instagram 👨‍👩‍👧 😍 A post shared by Rohit Sharma (@rohitsharma45) on Oct 14, 2020 at 4:12am PDT

The second leg of the tournament has just started and both the teams would leave no stone unturned to make a spot in the playoffs. For now, the top four comprises Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kolkata Knight Riders.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 14, 2020 08:13 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).