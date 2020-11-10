Defending Indian Premier League (IPL) champions and four-time winners Mumbai Indians (MI) will chase a fifth title when they play Delhi Capitals (DC) in the IPL 2020 final on November 10 (Tuesday). DC will be making their maiden appearance in IPL finals and are looking to become the first team since Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2016 to lift the IPL title for the first time. Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians are looking to become the second side after Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in 2010-11 to successfully defend the IPL title. Ahead of MI vs DC IPL 2020 final, here are 3 reasons why Mumbai Indians will win the title. Mumbai Indians Predicted Playing XI for IPL 2020 Final: Check Out Possible MI Lineup for Clash Against Delhi Capitals.

Mumbai Indians have enjoyed superiority over Delhi Capitals this season in IPL 13 and have beaten Shreyas Iyer’s side all three times they have met in IPL 2020. The reigning champions beat Delhi by five wickets in the first meeting and followed it with a nine-wicket victory in the reverse fixture before also overcoming Delhi in comprehensive fashion by 57 runs in Qualifier 1 of IPL 2020. Did You Know Delhi Capitals Lost to Mumbai Indians Thrice This Season? Ahead of MI vs DC IPL 2020 Final, Check Details of Their Previous Meetings.

Rohit and co will look to make it 4-0 and clinch the title for a record fifth time in IPL history when they meet Delhi once again in the final on Tuesday. Ahead of the Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2020 final, take a look at 3 reasons why MI will successfully retain the IPL title.

1 Mumbai Indians’ Superior IPL Finals Experience

The IPL 2020 final will be sort of an 'experienced vs newbies' clash. Mumbai Indians are playing their sixth final in IPL history while the Delhi Capitals have advanced to a final for the first time in 13 seasons of the franchise league. Mumbai Indians have won four of the five IPL finals they have played with their only defeat coming against CSK in 2010.

Since then, however, MI have won each of the IPL finals they have participated in. Delhi Capitals, on the other, are in the final for the first time and will certainly have to battle the nerves whereas Mumbai played with almost the same team in the final last year and won the title. They will hope the experience counts.

2 Trent Boult and Jasprit Bumrah’s Early Inroads

Delhi Capitals have been undone by Trant Boult’s early swing in each of the three times they have played Mumbai Indians in IPL 2020. Boult has taken at least one wicket in each of the three games to put Delhi on the backfoot at the start of their innings. Boult’s has picked six wickets in three matches against DC this season. He left Delhi struggling at 4/1 in the first match than on 15/2 in the second and on 0/2 in the qualifier 1.

He has dismissed at least one of Delhi Capitals’ opening batsman in his very first over in all three games. In the last two games, he dismissed both of Delhi Capitals’ opening pair. Such destructive has been Boult’s early swing that Delhi were reeling at 20/4 in the qualifier 1 encounter. Boult struck in his first over and removed both Prithvi Shaw and Ajinkya Rahane and was joined by Jasprit Bumrah, who picked the other two wickets. Both will be key once again in the final.

3 Mumbai Indians’ Batting Form

The defending champions have a found a saviour with the bat in hand each time they have been pegged behind. Against Delhi in Qualifier 1, Mumbai lost Rohit Sharma in the second over but Quinton de Kock and Suryakumar Yadav pulled them back from trouble before Ishan Kishan and Hardik Pandya gave the champions an end flourish. Three of their top four batsmen are in the top 10 run-getters for the season and in Hardik, Kieron Pollard and Krunal Pandya, Mumbai have the firepower to give them the finish they require.

Mumbai have the most settled batting line-up in IPL 2020 and theirs have also been the most consistent this season. The champions have racked up the most number of 190+ totals this season. Their batting also gives them a superiority over Delhi Capitals, who have often struggled for a total team contribution.

Mumbai Indians, therefore, start as the favourites against the first-time finalists Delhi Capitals. They are the defending champions and have more experience of playing IPL finals. And in Trent Boult and Bumrah, Mumbai also have two of the top three wicket-takers of the season. And if that doesn’t work, Mumbai also have the batting firepower to chase down any total.

