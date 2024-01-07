Will Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli be back in the Indian cricket team for the T20Is against Afghanistan? Well, this looks to be a million-dollar question at the moment with a lot of speculations being made on the T20I futures of both these players. Both Virat and Rohit have not played a T20I match for India after the Men in Blue were knocked out of the ICC T20 World Cup in 2022 by eventual champions England. Following the T20 World Cup two years ago, the Indian team was engrossed in preparing for the ICC World Cup 2023 and both players were crucial parts of the ODI team that made it to the final of the tournament. Meanwhile, the selectors have preferred to pick youngsters for T20Is since the T20 World Cup in 2022 and there have been speculations that it would be the way to go forward, casting doubts on the T20I careers of both these senior players. Selectors Struggle To Choose Between Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli for Three- Match T20I Series Against Afghanistan.

However, a report in the Press Trust of India (PTI) earlier, claimed that both Virat and Rohit are keen to participate in the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 in June. Both these players have been stalwarts for India in the format. Virat has over 4000 runs in 115 T20Is and he has been India's best performer in the last two out of three T20 World Cup editions. His magnificent 82* against Pakistan at the MCG in 2022 will not be forgotten anytime soon. Rohit too boasts of a good T20I record, having featured in 148 games where he scored 3853 runs. His aggressive approach at the top of the order would be crucial to India's success in the shortest format. Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman Included, Ibrahim Zadran Named Captain As Afghanistan Name 19-Player Squad for T20I Series Against India.

The Indian team for the T20Is against Afghanistan is expected to be picked soon and needless to say, a lot of eyeballs would be on the announcement. The India vs Afghanistan T20I series, which comprises three matches, is the last assignment the Men in Blue would have before the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 in June. Hence, the squad picked for this series is pretty crucial, with not many changes expected to be made in the one that is selected for the marquee tournament.

