Indian cricket star Rohit Sharma took to social media to wish his daughter Samaira on her second birthday. The 33-year-old married Ritika Sajdeh in 2015 and the couple welcomed their first child in 2018. The 33-year-old is currently in Melbourne gearing up for India’s tour of Australia and is likely to take part in the third Test match of the four-game series. Moods! Here's What Rohit Sharma is Upto as he Prepares for Test Series Against Australia (See Pics).

‘Can’t believe my patutie is two already 😔 Happy happy birthday’ the Indian cricketer wrote on his official Instagram account. Rohit Sharma also shared some adorable pictures of Samaira on the micro-blogging site. Rohit Sharma Hails Virat Kohli's 'Great Achievement' After Skipper Bags Two ICC Awards.

Rohit Sharma traveled to Australia earlier in the month and will soon join his team-mates in Melbourne. The 33-year-old picked up a hamstring injury during IPL 2020 which saw him miss the limited-overs series and the first two Tests but after recovering and completing his mandatory quarantine, the opening batsman is all set to play his part in the tour.

Rohit Sharma’s who is normally accompanied by family during tours has not traveled with his spouse and daughter for this series against Australia due to the strict quarantine and isolation regulations in the country. On Christmas Day, the 33-year-old said that he is missing his wife and kid through a post on social media.

India managed to come back into the series after a poor loss in the first game as they defeated Australia by eight wickets in the second match. The series is currently leveled at 1-1 with the third clash scheduled to begin in January 7 at the MCG.

