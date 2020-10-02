In search of yet another win in Dream11 Indian Premier League 2020, Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore will lock horns on October 3 (Saturday) at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Both sides have made a thrilling start to their respective campaigns and will be determined to get another victory. In fact, the winner of this contest will advance to the pinnacle of the team standings which makes the encounter even more significant. However, the momentum is with Virat Kohli's RCB who are coming off a victory against Mumbai Indians while Steve Smith's Royals lost their last contest against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Meanwhile, let's find out betting odds, free bet odds, predictions, and favourites RCB vs RR IPL 2020 match 15. Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals, Abu Dhabi Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report.

Skipper Steve Smith and Sanju Samson have been Rajasthan's shining star with the bat. The duo took the opposition by storms in the first two matches and will like to make a mark against RCB too. Also, the all-round abilities of Jofra Archer, Rahul Tewatia and Tom Curran makes the team even more balanced. For RCB, Devdutt Padikkal and AB de Villiers have done well with the bat while Yuzvendra Chahal and Navdeep Saini and handled the bowling department well. However, the dismal form of skipper Virat Kohli must be concerning the team management. RCB vs RR Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2020: Tips to Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI.

RCB vs RR Betting Odds and Betting Tips

As RCB are coming fresh from a victory, they are bookmaker's choice to win this clash. As per Bet365, Royal Challengers Bangalore are placed at 1.80 while RR have been given a higher price of 2.00.

RCB vs RR Predictions: Who will win?

With both the sides placed in the top four of the team standings, predicting the favourites will not be an easy job. However, one can place their bet of Rajasthan Royals as their batsmen are in good form and RCB don't have one of the strong bowling line-ups.

Speaking of history between the two teams, Rajasthan Royals dominate the head-to-head records with 10 wins from 21 games. RCB registered victories on eight occasions while remaining three meetings were washed out due to rain.

(Disclaimer: Betting is illegal in India. LatestLY does not promote betting).

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 02, 2020 08:52 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).