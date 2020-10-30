The Royal Challengers Bangalore and Sunrisers Hyderabad are all set to take on each other in Sharjah at the Sharjah Cricket Association. While RCB is quite close to sealing a berth in the playoffs, David Warner’s men need to continue their winning momentum for being in the contention of the playoffs. They won against the Delhi Capitals by a thumping 88 runs that only bettered their winning net run rate and placed them on number six of the points table. Whereas RCB is placed on number two of the points table and enter the game with a loss against the Mumbai Indians. Now, let's have a look at the weather and the pitch report.

Since its an evening game, the weather will be a bit cooler. At the start of the match, the mercury will be at 29 degree Celcius. By 7 PM local time, we would have the temperatures touching 27 degrees and sixty minutes later the temperature will dip by a couple of degrees more. By the end of the game, the temperature would be pleasant at 24 degrees Celcius. The match would also witness the wind gusts at the pace of 15 km/h. Now, let's have a look at the snapshot of the weather below:

Sharjah Weather (Photo Credits: Accuweather.com)

Pitch Report:

For the most part of the IPL 2020, the pitch kept on favouring the batsmen and we had witnessed 200 plus total on the board. But when RCB met SRH in the last match, the target was 150 runs. It would be interesting to see if the pitch changes this time.

