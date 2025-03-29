In a repeat of the finalists from the inaugural edition, Rajasthan Royals will clash against Chennai Super Kings in match 11 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, in the second game of the double-header on March 30 (Sunday). The RR vs CSK IPL 2025 match will be crucial for Rajasthan Royals, who are searching for a win in the season, having faced back-to-back defeats, while Chennai Super Kings have won and lost one each, and will hope to start their away-leg with a victory. Rajat Patidar Removes Cap Before Shaking Hands With MS Dhoni Following Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Thumping Win Over Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2025, Video Goes Viral.

Under, stand-in captain Riyan Parag, RR look clueless in the field, with their plans and strategies going haywire, leading them to lose all their IPL 2025 matches thus far. The bowling in particular has drowned the franchise, while the batters have managed to keep their boat in IPL 2025 adrift. This will be RR's last home match at Guwahati, which the players would want to end with a win.

In their first away match of IPL 2025, CSK will need to field an apt XI and overcome their harrowing loss against RCB at home. For CSK, the batting has been a cause of worry with most of their Indian batters failing. Spinners, who were expected to excel for Chennai, have blown cold expect Noor Ahmad, who will now face tracks that won't support spin bowling. Experienced players will need to raise the standards of performances and help CSK get back to winning ways.

RR vs CSK Head-to-Head Record in IPL 2025

A rivalry, that gained hype by featuring in the inaugural IPL Final in 2008, has seen Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings clash against each other 29 times. CSK has managed to clinch 16 matches, while RR have taken home the game 13 times, indicating nothing separates these two teams. 'Ab Toh Riyan Parag Akela 300 Banayega' Funny Memes and Jokes Go Viral As Bollywood Actress Sara Ali Khan Set To Perform During RR vs CSK IPL 2025 Match in Guwahati

RR vs CSK IPL 2025 Key Players

Dhruv Jurel Maheesh Theekshana Rachin Ravindra Sandeep Sharma Noor Ahmad

RR vs CSK IPL 2025 Key Battles

So far, having a mixed IPL 2025, Sanju Samson will need to step up to the plate with the bat, while others around him are showcasing poor form. Sanju will need to repeat his performance from the SRH match, and overcome the challenge Khaleel Ahmed will throw. Khaleel has been in rich form for CSK and has created chances early on. Dhruv Jurel has been RR's backbone in batting this season, and will look to better himself against the spin attack of CSK, led by Noor Ahmad. Noor has been the most potent of bowlers for CSK in the middle innings,

RR vs CSK IPL 2025 Venue and Match Timing

The Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings match will be played at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Sunday, March 30. The RR vs CSK clash in IPL 2025 will commence at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). IPL 2025: Sara Ali Khan to Add Bollywood Tadka to Celebrations Ahead of CSK vs RR Match in Guwahati on March 30

RR vs CSK IPL 2025 Live Telecast and Online Streaming

Star Sports Network has the official broadcast rights of IPL 2025 in India. Fans can watch the RR vs CSK live telecast on the Star Sports Network TV channels. Fans also have an online viewing option as they watch Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website, but at the cost of a subscription fee.

RR vs CSK IPL 2025 Impact Players

RR have players like Shubham Dubey, Akash Madhwal, and Kumar Kartikeya as their impact players. Dubey provides late-order firepower to the lineup. On the other hand, CSK will have to rethink their strategy and look for options between the likes of Shivam Dube, Vijay Shankar, and Kamlesh Nagarkoti, and Maheesh Pathirana.

