RR vs KKR Live Score: Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will hope to get back on track in their IPL 2021 campaign when they face each other in match 18 of Indian Premier League season 14. Both teams enter this clash after winning just one of their first four games in IPL 2021 and find themselves at the wrong end of the IPL 2021 points table. RR are at the bottom of the table while KKR are in the penultimate position and both are with a negative run rate. Both teams need to start winning to keep themselves alive to make the IPL playoffs. Meanwhile, stay tuned for the live score updates and commentary for the RR vs KKR match. RR vs KKR Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need To Know About VIVO IPL 2021 Match 18.

Rajasthan Royals’ only win in IPL 2021 came against Delhi Capitals. They nearly beat Punjab Kings in their season opener, lost by four runs, but were completely outplayed by both Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore. CSK beat them by 45 runs while RCB chased down 178 against Rajasthan in just 17.6 overs without losing a wicket. The Sanju Samson-led side have been inconsistent in both their batting and bowling and need to quickly organise themselves or watch the season slip away. RR vs KKR, IPL 2021 Live Cricket Streaming: Watch Free Telecast of Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders on Star Sports and Disney+Hotstar Online.

It has been quite a similar story for KKR. They started the season with a 10-run win over Sunrisers Hyderabad but have since lost three on the trot. KKR’s top-order looked in great touch in the opening two matches while their middle order struggled. It has been vice-versa in the last two games. The two-time champions need their batting to fire in unison. KKR’s bowling have also been costly with record signing Pat Cummins conceding 58 runs in four overs against CSK.

IPL 2021 Live Score

Rajasthan Royals Squad: Jos Buttler, Manan Vohra, Sanju Samson(w/c), David Miller, Shivam Dube, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Chris Morris, Shreyas Gopal, Chetan Sakariya, Mustafizur Rahman, Jaydev Unadkat, Andrew Tye, Liam Livingstone, KC Cariappa, Mahipal Lomror, Mayank Markande, Anuj Rawat, Kartik Tyagi, Kuldip Yadav, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Akash Singh.

Kolkata Knight Riders Squad: Nitish Rana, Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Eoin Morgan(c), Dinesh Karthik(w), Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Varun Chakravarthy, Prasidh Krishna, Harbhajan Singh, Shakib Al Hasan, Ben Cutting, Karun Nair, Pawan Negi, Kuldeep Yadav, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Sheldon Jackson, Sandeep Warrier, Tim Seifert, Lockie Ferguson, Rinku Singh, Venkatesh Iyer, Shivam Mavi, Vaibhav Arora.