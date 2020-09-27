Rajasthan Royals (RR) star cricketer Jos Buttler will be seen in action in the upcoming game against Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) on September 27, 2020. The match no 9 of Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL), 2020 will take place at Sharjah Cricket Stadium. Jos Buttler missed out on the RR's opening game against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) as his quarantine period in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) was not completed due to late arrival. Buttler arrival in the side has indeed boosted the morale of Steve Smith's RR side. Meanwhile, Rajasthan Royals has posted the practice video from nets of Jos Buttler where he looks all geared up for tonight's RR vs KXIP, IPL 2020 match. RR vs KXIP Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2020: Tips to Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Rajasthan Royals vs Kings XI Punjab Indian Premier League Season 13 Match 9.

Steve Smith-led RR defeated CSK in their previous game by 16 runs after posting a massive total of 216/7. Smith scored 69 runs from 47 balls, while Sanju Samson made 74 runs from 32 balls. Jos Buttler has scored 1386 runs from 45 matches in IPL with a strike rate of 150.81. RR leads in head to head record in IPL against KXIP with 10 wins from 19 games. Now let us see below the English batsman playing some amazing strokes in nets. RR vs KXIP IPL 2020 Dream11 Team: Jos Buttler, KL Rahul and Other Key Players You Must Pick in Your Fantasy XI.

Jos Buttler Looks Pumped-Up!

Steve Smith's RR will look forward to leading the point table by registering a win against KL Rahul's KXIP. RR vs KXIP Dream11 IPL 2020 match promises to be a high scoring game considering the track at Sharjah Cricket Stadium and with both teams having good batsmen.

