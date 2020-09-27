Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) opening batsman Mayank Agarwal scored his maiden Indian Premier League (IPL) century. The right-handed batsman achieved the feat against Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. Agarwal, who was dismissed on an an individual score of 106, completed his century off just 45 balls. He now has scored second fastest century by an Indian batsman in the IPL History. Yusuf Pathan’s 37-ball against Mumbai Indians in IPL 2010 still remains the fastest. RR vs KXIP IPL 2020 Live Score Updates.

As far as fastest century in IPL is considered Agarwal’s is the joint-seventh quickest in the tournament’s history. Sanath Jayasuriya had scored a century off 45 balls against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in 2008. Chris Gayle Left Out of KXIP Playing XI Once Again, Fans Upset As Universe Boss Not Part of RR vs KXIP Dream11 IPL 2020 Match.

Coming back to fastest hundred by Indian batsmen in IPL, Agarwal zips past Murali Vijay (46), Virat Kohli (47) and Virender Sehwag (48). Meanwhile, before being dismissed, Agarwal added mammoth 183 runs for the first wicket with captain KL Rahul, to post the highest opening stand for KXIP in IPL; going past 136 by Adam Gilchrist and Paul Valthaty. Agarwal’s innings comprised of 10 fours and seven sixes.

