Rajasthan Royals will take on Kings XI Punjab in match 9 of the Indian Premier League 2020. The clash will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on September 27, 2020 (Sunday). The two teams have met each other 19 times in the league with Rajasthan holding the slight advantage with 10 wins to Punjab’s nine. Meanwhile, fans searching for live streaming details of RR vs KXIP in IPL 2020 can scroll down below. KXIP vs RR, IPL 2020 9th Match Preview: On-a-Roll Kings XI Punjab Face Confident Rajasthan Royals.

Rajasthan Royals received a huge boost ahead of this clash as Englishman Jos Buttler is available for selection after serving his mandatory quarantine. The Steve Smith-led side won against Chennai Super Kings last time around and will be hoping to keep that run going. Meanwhile, KXIP got the better of Virat Kohli’s RCB in their previous game after suffering defeat against DC in their opening clash of the season. KL Rahul Scores First Century of Dream11 IPL 2020, Netizens Heap Praises on KXIP Captain.

RR vs KXIP Live Telecast of IPL 2020 Match 7 on Star Sports TV Channels

Star Sports holds the official broadcasting rights of IPL 2020, and apparently, it will telecast all the matches live. RR vs KXIP match will be available on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 1 Select and on its HD substitutes with English commentary. Fans of Hindi commentary can tune into Star Sports 1 Hindi or Star Sports 1 Hindi HD. Matches of IPL 2020 will be available in some regional languages as well. Hence, you can tune into Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada and Star Sports 1 Bengali to catch the live action of RR vs KXIP match.

RR vs KXIP Live Streaming Online of IPL 2020 Match 7 on Disney+Hotstar

As Star TV Network has the telecast rights of IPL 2020, the online streaming of the T20 league will be available on its OTT platform Disney+Hotstar. Users will have to pay subscription fees to get access to IPL 2020 live matches. However, Jio and Airtel users get Disney+Hotstar subscription with select plans.

The two sides displayed disciplined bowling performances in their previous game and might need to produce a similar kind of feat again as both teams boast serious batting talent. Kings XI Punjab are second in the points table while Rajasthan Royals occupy the fourth position.

