In the eighth match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 we will see Rajasthan Royals (RR) hosting Punjab Kings (PBKS) on their home turf on April 5, 2023. The match will be played at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium on Wednesday. Coming to the preview of the match between RR and PBKS, both the teams have won their respective opening matches and are eager to register their second consecutive wins of the IPL 2023 campaign. On one hand, RR won their opening game by 72 runs, while on the other, PBKS won by 7 runs. IPL 2023: I Can’t Fill Dwayne Bravo’s Shoes; Just Trying to Pick His Brains, Says CSK Pacer Tushar Deshpande.

Both the teams will look to register another win with the Rajasthan Royals unit winning the maximum number of times (14 wins against Punjab) out of the 24 meetings between them, while Punjab have won 10 times. The Rajasthan Royals slightly have the edge considering their 14 wins against Punjab but it will be foolish to absolutely write off Punjab.

Guwahati Weather report

Expected Weather in Guwahati during RR vs PBKS IPL 2023 match (Source: Accuweather)

The good news is that you can catch Sanju Samson and his teammates in action in tomorrow’s game. There is little chance of rain. The weather forecast for the IPL match between RR and PBKS is good with the temperatures expected to stay between 21 and 33 degrees Celsius. They'll Have to Play Under New Captain: MS Dhoni Warns CSK Bowlers After IPL 2023 Match Against Lucknow Super Giants.

Barsapara Cricket Stadium Pitch report

The track at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium seems to be a balanced one as it suits both batters and bowlers. For bowlers, there is some movement off the pitch. Meanwhile, batters need to stay alert for the first few overs and after that batting will become easier.

