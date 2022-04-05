Durban, April 4 : Bangladesh has decided to lodge an official complaint with the International Cricket Council (ICC) over excessive sledging during the first Test at Kingsmead. As the umpires had allegedly ignored their on-field complaints, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has decided to complain to the ICC against the on-field officials too.

Bangladesh were all out for 53 in their second innings as South Africa won by 220 runs. Bangladesh have already filed one complaint -- about the umpiring - during the ODI series but wants to take up some other issues that cropped up during the Test, which Bangladesh lost on the final day by 220 runs after collapsing for 53 in their second innings. IPL 2022: LSG Captain KL Rahul Happy With His Team Winning Matches Regularly.

BCB cricket operations chief Jalal Yunus said, "We have already lodged one complaint about the umpiring after the ODI series. The match referee [Andy Pycroft] had an argument with our manager Nafees Iqbal, but then we gave him a written complaint. We will lodge another official complaint about this Test match."

"Sledging definitely took place from both sides, but when they started it and took it overboard, we complained to the umpires. It wasn't acceptable. We properly condemn it. We have to accept the umpires' decisions, but the ICC must reinstate neutral umpires," Jalal Yunus told ESPNcricinfo. Bangladesh skipper Mominul Haque supported the officials and expressed disgruntlement with the umpiring. "Sledging is quite normal, but the umpires didn't seem to notice it," Mominul said after the game. "The umpiring in the match is not in our control, but I think the ICC should think about bringing back neutral umpires." SRH vs LSG Stat Highlights, IPL 2022: Avesh Khan Stars in Lucknow Super Giants’ 12-Run Victory, Sunrisers Hyderabad Winless After Two Games.

Bangladesh players were also seen speaking with the umpires. Bangladesh batter Shakib-ul-Hasan, who left the tour early because of personal reasons, had also tweeted that the ICC should look at reinstating neutral umpires considering the improved Covid-19 situation in most parts of the cricketing world.

Bangladesh were unhappy with many lbw appeals rejected by the umpires. They had reviewed a not-out decision against Dean Elgar but the umpire's call was upheld as ball-tracking showed that the ball was only clipping off stump. There were many appeal that were rejected that the Bangladesh players thought were very close.

