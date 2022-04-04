Lucknow Super Giants continued their good form as they clinched a hard-fought 12-run victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on Monday, April 4. Batting first, Lucknow Super Giants recovered from the early loss of wickets to stage a fightback through skipper KL Rahul and Deepak Hooda as they managed to post 169/7 on the board. With the ball, Avesh Khan took the lead role, scalping four wickets for just 24 runs to help his side get the two points. Jason Holder also turned up to show why he is a very valuable asset to the game with three wickets in the final over of the game. IPL 2022 Points Table Updated With NRR

Sunrisers Hyderabad thus faced a second consecutive defeat in IPL 2022 as they remained without a win so far. Washington Sundar ensured that the former champions got off to a great start, dismissing Quinton de Kock and Evin Lewis within the powerplay. Manish Pandey perished soon and it was left to captain Rahul (68) and Hooda (51) to resurrect the innings. The duo put together 87 runs to help Lucknow get to 169/7.

Barring a 44-run stand between Rahul Tripathi (44) and Aiden Markram (12), the Sunrisers Hyderabad batters cut a sorry figure for themselves. They did get close to a win with Nicholas Pooran (34), and Washington Sundar (18). Khan delivered the killer blow with two wickets in the 18th over and Holder bagged three in the final over to seal a fine win for the Super Giants. Fastest Ball in IPL 2022: Umran Malik Clocks 152.4kph During SRH vs LSG Match

Here are some stat highlights of the game:

#KL Rahul scored his 50th T20 fifty, becoming the sixth Indian to do so

#It was also his 28th half-century in the IPL

#Washington Sundar played his 100th T20 game

#Deepak Hooda scored his second fifty in IPL 2022 and fifth overall

Sunrisers Hyderabad will aim to script a turnaround in their IPL 2022 when they take on defending champions Chennai Super Kings (who are also winless) on April 9. Lucknow Super Giants meanwhile, will aim to carry on with the same momentum when they go up against Delhi Capitals on April 7.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 04, 2022 11:54 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).