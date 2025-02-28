SA vs ENG Dream11 Team Prediction, ICC Champions Trophy 2025: The South Africa national cricket team will be locking horns with the England national cricket team for their third and also last ICC Champions Trophy 2025 group stage game. The SA vs ENG CT 2025 game is scheduled to be the 11th game of the eight-nation tournament and will be held at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi from 2:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) on March 01. Meanwhile, fans looking to take part in the SA vs ENG ODI on Dream11 fantasy cricket team can scroll down to get fantasy cricket tips, news, and team predictions ahead of the South Africa National Cricket Team vs England National Cricket Team. South Africa vs England ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, H2H and More About SA vs ENG CT Cricket Match in Karachi.

England are already out of the contention for a CT 2025 semi-final slot, having lost both their games against Australia and Afghanistan. This is just a mandatory game for them. South Africa are so far unbeaten in the competition, they won their first match against Afghanistan and got a second match against Australia abandoned by rain. They are having a massive NRR of +2.140. South Africa vs England ICC Champions Trophy History: A Look at Past Results, Records and Top Performers of SA vs ENG Matches Ahead of Mega Match in CT 2025.

SA vs ENG ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicket-keepers: Jos Buttler (ENG), Philip Salt (ENG)

Batters: Rassie van der Dussen (SA), Temba Bavuma (SA), Ben Duckett (ENG)

All-Rounders: Joe Root (ENG), Aiden Markram (SA), Wiaan Mulder (SA), Liam Livingstone (ENG)

Bowlers: Jofra Archer (ENG), Kagiso Rabada (SA)

SA vs ENG ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Dream11 Fantasy Team Selection News, Captain and Vice-Captain Picks

Captain and Vice-Captain Picks: Joe Root (c), Kagiso Rabada (vc).

SA vs ENG ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Dream11 Team Prediction Line-up

Jos Buttler (ENG), Philip Salt (ENG), Rassie van der Dussen (SA), Temba Bavuma (SA), Ben Duckett (ENG), Jofra Archer (ENG), Kagiso Rabada (SA)

