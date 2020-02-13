SA vs ENG T20I Series 2020: Tabraiz Shamsi Accidentally Burns his Pants, See South African Cricketer’s Funny Post

Tabraiz Shamsi (Photo Credit: Getty)

Team South Africa and England took on each other in the first T20I game at the Buffalo Park in East London. Both the teams made sure to leave no stone unturned to win the game. As a part of his preparation for the game, Tabraiz Shamsi ironed his jersey and pants but accidentally ended up burning them. The spinner took to social media and shared the picture of the same and said that this is surely not the right way to prepare for the game. South Africa Vs England, Cricket Score 1st T20I Match.

The two teams had locked horns with each other in the ODI series which ended with 1-1 draw. The three-game T20I series begun on February 12, 2020. The hosts went on to win the game by one run. Shamsi was preparing for the same match and ended up burning his pant while ironing them. The spinner further trolled himself and wrote this is not what protean fire is supposed to be. Check out the tweet below:

Not a great start to my match day preparations..... This is NOT what #ProteaFire is supposed to be lol 😭🙈 pic.twitter.com/j13Ntt1D0T — Tabraiz Shamsi (@shamsi90) February 12, 2020

Talking about the game, after winning the toss, England asked the hosts to bat first. The South Africa team put up a total of 177 runs for the loss of eight wickets. Temba Bavuma made the highest score for the team as he made 43 runs. In reply, England got bundled out on 176 runs With Jason Roy scoring 70 and 52 runs respectively. Shamsi went wicketless and conceded 25 runs from four overs The next match will be played in Kingsmead in Durban.