Sachin Tendulkar is one of the greatest ever to play the game of cricket. He has scored over 34000 runs in international cricket and dominated almost every bowler he faced. For a long time, he was the saviour of the Indian national cricket team. Master Blaster is also known as the 'God of Cricket' for his unparallel contribution to the game. He has been an inspiration and a role model for generations and the reason for a lot of youngsters taking up the game. Sachin Tendulkar Celebrates Silver Jubilee of ‘Desert Storm’ Knock With Fans in Mumbai Ahead of His 50th Birthday.

Master Blaster smashed a bunch of records in his 24-year-long career. He hit 49 ODI hundreds and 51 Test centuries. Overall he has 100 centuries in international cricket which is a record yet to be broken. Sachin Tendulkar turned 50 years old on Tuesday, April 23. Today, on the occasion of Sachin Tendulkar's 50th birthday, let's take a look at Master Blaster's top five centuries.

143 vs Australia, Tri-Series, Sharjah (1998)

Sachin Tendulkar played one of the greatest ever innings in the history of white-ball cricket in Sharjah in 1998. While chasing a revised target of 246 in 46 overs against a strong bowling lineup with Shane Warne, Damien Fleming, and Michael Kasprowicz, Sachin showed his tremendous stroke-making and aggressive gameplay. He scored a 131 ball 143 with the help of nine fours and five sixes. Although India failed to chase the target, due to Sachin's effort, India qualified for the final of this tri-series. This innings is also famous as the 'desert storm' innings due to the interruption of a sand storm. Sachin Tendulkar Birthday Special: A Look at Master Blaster's Top Five Biggest Records.

136 vs Pakistan, 1st Test, Chennai (1999)

During the 1st Test of Pakistan's India tour in 1999, Sachin Tendulkar played one of the greatest innings of his career. After scoring a duck in the 1st innings, a reportedly half-fit Sachin smashed 136 in the second innings. His duel with Pakistan spinner Saqlain Mushtaq was the highlight of this innings. Although India lost the match by a margin of 12 runs, Sachin's fight is still remembered by cricket lovers.

110 vs Australia, Tri-Series, Colombo (1994)

Sachin Tendulkar started as a middle-order batter for the Indian team. It actually took him five years to smash his first ODI hundred. Master Blaster smashed a 130-ball 110 against Australia in a triangular series in Colombo to achieve this feat. Batting first, India put up a total of 246 on board, courtesy of Master Blaster's hundred. Then the Men in Blue managed to bundle out Australia for 215 to get an important victory.

146 vs South Africa, 3rd Test, Cape Town (2011)

Sachin Tendulkar's final century in Test cricket came against South Africa at Cape Town in 2011. Having lost the previous Test, South Africa scored a big 1st innings total of 362. When Sachin came to bat, India were struggling at 28-2. Master Blaster then played a 314 ball 146 run innings and helped India to take a two-run lead in the 1st innings. The match however ended in a draw.

114 vs Bangladesh, 4th Match, Asia Cup, Mirpur (2012)

After a long wait, Sachin Tendulkar finally reached his 100th international century during a match against Bangaldesh at the 2012 Asia Cup. Sachin's 114-run knock from 147 balls helped India to post a total of 289. Bangaldesh however managed to chase down the total in the final over of this innings. This was Sachin's penulimate ODI match for India. Anshuman Gaekwad, Former Indian Coach, Relives Sachin Tendulkar’s ‘Peak’ Ahead of Master Blaster’s 50th Birthday.

Apart from these five, Sachin has scored numerous other magnificent centuries throughout his career. Master Blaster has also smashed one double hundred in ODI and six double hundreds in Test cricket. Although he has not played much for India in T20Is, Sachin was one of the best players in the early part of the IPL too. Overall, Sachin Tendulkar was a legend of this game.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 24, 2023 07:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).