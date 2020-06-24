Balvir Chand may not be known by his name, but the 50-year-old is famous. Famous for his uncanny resemblance with legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar. Chand is Tendulkar’s doppelganger and has worked in many advertisements for various reputed brands. Of late Chand was made brand ambassador for a Mumbai food chain, but the 50-year-old, hailing from Sahlon village in Punjab, lost his job due to the coronavirus lockdown. Diego Maradona Fat Doppelganger, Virat Kohli Turkish Look-Alike & Other Times Sportspersons' Duplicates Made Headlines! Watch Viral Pics and Videos.

The food chain downsized the number of employees after the business was closed down during the coronavirus lockdown, and Chand was one of them. To make things worse for the Tendulkar doppelganger, he along with his three family members tested coronavirus positive after reaching his village from Mumbai.

“They (food chain) lost business after the lockdown and let go of a lot of staff. I too was asked to leave; they said they would hire me back when things improve,” Chand was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times.

Just like other migrant workers, Chand travelled to his village with his wife and three children after inter-state travel resumed. On arrival, the 50-year-old tested Covid-19 positive. “We took all precautions, carried 15 bottle of sanitizers, N95 masks, our own food. But there were a lot of passengers who were quite careless. I can say from experience that travelling is not safe right now,” Chand added.

