Sachin Tendulkar, Harbhajan Singh Wish India Women Luck Ahead of ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Final Match against Defending Champions Australia (See Posts)

Sachin Tendulkar and Harbhajan Singh (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Sachin Tendulkar and Harbhajan Singh led the wishes for the Indian women’s cricket team as they prepare to face defending champions and hosts Australia in the final of ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 at Melbourne. Sachin and Harbhajan, both of whom were part of the Indian team that lifted the 2011 50-over cricket World Cup title at home, wished the women in blue luck for the final while Bhajji also prayed that Harmanpreet-led Indian side “ have a great final” and “get the Cup home.” India women and Australia women face each other in the summit clash for this year’s T20I World Cup title. Australia, who have won the title four times, are the current title holders while India are making their maiden appearance in an ICC Women’s T20 World Cup final. ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 Final: Ahead of India vs Australia, Here’s How Women in Blue Made It to the Summit Clash.

“My best wishes to the Indian & Australian teams for the T20I World Cup final,” write the Master Blaster on his official Twitter account. He also urged the crowd to fill the MCG (Melbourne Cricket Ground) where the IND vs AUS women’s final is set to be played. “Let’s support them & #FillTheMCG as they create history,” wrote the 46-year-old. Harbhajan, on the other, uploaded a video on his twitter account where-in he wishes luck to the Indian women’s team for the upcoming final and urges them to keep going like they have been throughout the tournament and win the World Cup. ICC, Katy Perry Urges India and Australia to Be ‘Brave, Fierce & Make Crowd Roar’ in Inspiring Video Ahead of Summit Clas.

'Get the Cup Home' Harbhajan Singh's Message for Team India

Sachin Tendulkar Sends Best Wishes to India & Australia

Sports has always been a great catalyst for equality and empowerment. My best wishes to the Indian & Australian teams for the @T20WorldCup Final. Let’s support them & #FillTheMCG as they create history. @ICC @UNICEF pic.twitter.com/EdHFD5kSPT — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) March 8, 2020

Tendulkar also touched on sport’s impact of equality and women empowerment. With the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup final set to be played on the same day as the International Women’s Day (March 8), Tendulkar mentioned how sports has always been a tool to preach and promote equality and women empowerment. The Master Blaster had also wished all women a very happy women’s day in an earlier post.

Meanwhile, India will hope to recreate the same performance with the ball as they did when they faced Australia women on the opening day of this year’s ICC Women’s T20 World Cup event. India, riding on the shoulders of their bowlers defended 132 runs and beat Australia women by 17 runs after bundling them for 115 in that opening match of Group A. Their batting, however, have been only relying on individual heroics and they put their act together with the bat to outplay the defending champions.