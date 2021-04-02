Former Indian opener Sachin Tendulkar has been hospitalised a week after testing positive for the COVID-19 virus. The legendary batsman took to Twitter and gave his health update. On March 27, Tendulkar said in a statement on social media that he has contracted the widely-spreading virus and is quarantining at home. However, the 47-year-old has now been shifted to hospital on medical advice. Nevertheless, Tendulkar’s health condition doesn’t seem too severe as he expects to go back home within few days. While giving the major update, the World-Cup winner also thanked his well-wishers for their prayers, and he also urged everyone to be safe.

“Thank you for your wishes and prayers. As a matter of abundant precaution under medical advice, I have been hospitalised. I hope to be back home in a few days. Take care and stay safe everyone,” he wrote on Twitter. Notably, April 2, 2021, marks the 10th anniversary of India’s 2011 World Cup triumph. Tendulkar, who was India’s leading run-scorer in that tournament, also congratulated his former teammates on the occasion. “Wishing all Indians & my teammates on the 10th anniversary of our World Cup win,” he added. MS Dhoni, Gautam Gambhir, Yuvraj Singh Hailed on Twitter as India’s 2011 World Cup Triumph Completes 10 Years!

Thank you for your wishes and prayers. As a matter of abundant precaution under medical advice, I have been hospitalised. I hope to be back home in a few days. Take care and stay safe everyone. Wishing all Indians & my teammates on the 10th anniversary of our World Cup 🇮🇳 win. — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) April 2, 2021

Tendulkar led the India Legends to the title last month in the Road Safety World Series. The right-handed batsman played some brilliant knock in the tournament, playing a crucial role in guiding his side to the glory. Notably, Irfan Pathan, Yusuf Pathan and S Badrinath, Tendulkar’s teammates in the tournament, have also tested positive for coronavirus.

