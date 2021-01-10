Sachin Tendulkar has a powerful message after reports emerged about the Indian players being subjected to alleged racial abuse during the 3rd Test against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG). The former Indian cricketer took to his social media saying that ‘Sport is meant to unite us’ and those who don’t understand this have no place in a ‘sporting arena’. Racism Row at SCG: Virat Kohli Asks for Strict Action Against Offenders, Says ‘Racial Abuse Is Absolutely Unacceptable’.

‘SPORT is meant to UNITE us, not DIVIDE us,’ wrote the Master Blaster. ‘Cricket never discriminates. The bat & ball recognizes talent of the person holding them - not race, colour, religion or nationality. Those who don’t understand this have NO PLACE in a sporting arena.’ Tendulkar added. ICC Condemns Racial Behaviour Towards Indian Cricketers, Offers Full Support to CA for Investigation.

SPORT is meant to UNITE us, not DIVIDE us. Cricket never discriminates. The bat & ball recognizes talent of the person holding them - not race, colour, religion or nationality. Those who don’t understand this have NO PLACE in a sporting arena.@ICC @BCCI @CricketAus #racism — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) January 10, 2021

The reports of Indian players being racially abused emerged a couple of days ago after Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah were said to be subjected to racial discrimination by some members of the crowd. Following the end of Day 3’s play, team India led by skipper Ajinkya Rahane brought the incident to the attention of match officials and a complaint was filed by the BCCI.

However, the abuse continued on Day 4 as well as a number of supporters were asked to leave the stadium after Mohammed Siraj was once again racially abused, The Indian pacer had brought the incident to the attention of the on-field umpires minutes before Tea following which the ground security escorted some supporters out of the SCG.

Cricket Australia, a few hours later, released a statement saying that such kind of behaviour will not be tolerated. ICC also condemned the incident and have offered its full support to CA to carry on the investigation of the said incidents.

