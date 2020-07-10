On the occasion of former Indian opener Sunil Gavaskar’s 71st birthday, Sachin Tendulkar took to his official Twitter account and extended greetings for the ‘Original Little Master.’ Sachin called Gavaskar his ‘idol’ and wished the good for his future. Recalling his first meeting with the now 71-year-old, Sachin revealed how thrilled he was when he first met the 1983-World Cup winner. The Master Blaster revealed that he looked up to Gavaskar while growing up and wanted to replicate his heroics on the cricket field. Well, Sachin certainly managed to fulfil his aim as after Gavaskar’s retirement, he became the mainstay of India’s batting line-up. Happy Birthday Sunil Gavaskar: Twitterati Wish the Original Little Master As He Turns 71.

“I got to meet my idol Gavaskar Sir for the first time in 1987. As a 13 year old, I couldn’t believe my luck that I was meeting the person I looked up to & wanted to emulate. What a day that was.Smiling face with heart-shaped eyes. Wishing you a very happy 71st birthday Sir. Have a healthy & safe year ahead,” wrote Sachin while sharing a throwback picture with the birthday boy. Sunil Gavaskar to Sponsor Heart Surgeries of 35 Children on his 71st Birthday.

Gavaskar and Tendulkar had similar batting styles and they both played several memorable knocks for the Indian cricket team. Unfortunately, however, the two Mumbai-born batsmen never were able to join forces on the field as Gavaskar retired in 1987 while Tendulkar made his debut in 1989.

Nevertheless, the 2011-World Cup winner emerged as the successor of Gavaskar as he forwarded his legacy and played many prolific knocks. In fact, it was Sachin only who broke Gavaskar’s record of most Test centuries (34) in 2005.

