One of the finest openers to have graced the game of cricket, Sunil Gavaskar celebrates his 71st birthday on Friday (July 10) and wishes are pouring in for him from all around the world. Hailed as the ‘Original Little Master,’ the former Indian batsman has played numerous magnificent knocks in his illustrious career and has guided India to many victories. The right-handed batsman was blessed with an impeccable technique courtesy which he gave nightmares to many prominent bowling line-ups. In fact, he is the first batsman to score 10,000 runs in Test cricket. Sunil Gavaskar Birthday Special: First Indian Batsman to Score 10,000 Test Runs and Other Five Records Held by Original Little Master.

Making his debut in 1971, Gavaskar burst onto the scenes with some jaw-dropping performances against the mighty West Indies bowling line-up and that too at their own backyard. The opener made 774 runs in four Tests in his maiden series and didn’t look back after that. Although, Gavaskar’s batting prowess was second to none it was his fearless approach which made him stand apart from others. Facing the likes of Malcolm Marshall, Michael Holding and Dennis Lillie, the opener batted without helmet and never looked vulnerable. He was also a vital part of the Indian team which lifted the 1983 World Cup. As the legendary cricketer turns a year older, let’s look at how Twitterati wished him. Sunil Gavaskar Birthday Special: 220 vs West Indies and Other Spectacular Performances by The Legendary Indian Opener.

Unlike other players, Gavaskar’s performance didn’t dip in the fag end of his career as he bided adieu to the game on a high. He finally brought curtains to his career in 1987 but not before scoring 10122 runs from 125 Test matches along with 3092 runs from 108 ODIs. Post-retirement, he donned the commentator’s hat and gave his voice in many matches.

